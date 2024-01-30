FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers of Pakistani products in Saudi Arabia

The Consulate General of Pakistan on Tuesday organized an interactive session for the Chairman of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh and his delegation to interact with the business community and importers of the Saudi Arabian market

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Consulate General of Pakistan on Tuesday organized an interactive session for the Chairman of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh and his delegation to interact with the business community and importers of the Saudi Arabian market.

Consul General of Pakistan Khalid Majid, shared that Saudi Arabia was a very lucrative and friendly market for Pakistani business and products. The Consul General was accompanied by senior officials of the Consulate and the team of the Commercial Section of the consulate.

The meeting brought together exporters, market leaders of Pakistan and major importers and dealers of Pakistani products in the Kingdom, according to a statement issued here.

The discussion focused on understanding the scope and opportunities in the Saudi market for Pakistani companies, identifying challenges and barriers faced by importers when placing orders with Pakistan, and devising a strategic plan to enhance Pakistan's exports to Saudi Arabia attendees included importers and dealers from the food sector, textiles, hotel supplies, sanitary ware, building material and advertisements.

During the meeting, Chairman Atif Sheikh articulated his vision of prioritizing the brotherly market of Saudi Arabia and shared plans to host a Made in Pakistan exhibition in the country later this year.

He also expressed the intention to increase the frequency of business delegation visits and foster business-to-business contacts.

Consul General Khalid Majid underscored the importance of the burgeoning Saudi economy and assured full support for the Federation's initiatives to promote Pakistan's key sectors, recognizing it as the apex body of the private sector in Pakistan.

Further, the commercial section of the Pakistan Consulate Jeddah provided insights into the trends and standards of the Saudi market, guiding Pakistani exporters in formulating strategies tailored for the Kingdom.

The participants unanimously acknowledged the mutually beneficial and productive nature of the interaction, emphasizing the need to capitalize on the potential for enhancing Pakistani exports to Saudi Arabia as a key outcome of the meeting.