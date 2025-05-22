Open Menu

FPCCI Delegation Met With SAPM

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 11:40 PM

FPCCI Delegation met with SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday met with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan.

During the meeting, key issues were discussed in detail.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given clear instructions to formulate effective policies and establish dedicated committees to address business community concerns.

Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized his commitment to working tirelessly day and night to resolve all grievances of the chambers. He also stated that a comprehensive framework is being prepared to consolidate all the issues.

The committees formed under the Prime Minister’s directives will present an unprecedented framework aimed at the betterment of the business community.

