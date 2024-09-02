FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization                                     

, , ,

FPCCI predicts that government revenue will decline if interest rates and electricity costs are not reduced

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2024) Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President and Regional Chairman FPCCI Zaki Aijaz and Former Provisional Minister for Industries & Commerce Punjab and Patron in Chief United Business Group (UBG) S.M Tanveer on Monday demanded that the government immediately reduce the interest rate to 12% and fix the electricity price at 9 cents for all industries.

The FPCCI predicts that government revenue will decline if interest rates and electricity costs are not reduced.

They expressed these views while addressing the delegation of Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( GTCCI) at FPCCI Regional Office Lahore.

Zaki Aijaz stressed that if the government decreases the electricity rate to 9 cents and brings the interest rate to 12 percent, the closed industries will restart their operation by consuming 3,000 megawatts of electricity thus generating Rs 500 billion revenues for the government.

Zaki Aijaz mentioned that many large and small-scale factories have been closed and are waiting for the relief. If the government does not give them relief in electricitry prices and mark up rate, more factories will be closed, he apprehended and argued that industrialization is impossible at 19.50 percent interest rate and 16 cents for electricity. He said that since the rate of inflation has decreased from 37.

97 percent in May 2023 to 11.10 percent in July 2024, the interest rate should also be reduced accordingly.

He emphasized that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) had reduced the electricity rate to 9 cents, but yet to be implemented.

Zaki further said that industries can only function, once the issue of IPPs is settled. Rising electricity prices are increasing business costs and making the products less competitive in the international market.

FPCCI Regional Chief said that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has set the policy rate at a staggering 19.50 percent, asserting, we understand the intention behind this measure is to curb inflation, but the high interest rates are stifling business activities and making the cost of doing business unbearably high and is hampering economic growth and investment.

He said that the neighboring countries functioning on energy prices at an approximate rate of 7 cents. “We urge the government to implement measures to stabilize energy prices at 9 cents and ensure a fair pricing mechanism that does not overburden industrial consumers.”

The FPCCI's suggests that without a reduction in interest rate & electricity cost, economic activities could slow down significantly, which could negatively impact on government revenue collection.