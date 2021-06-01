FPCCI demands extension in amnesty scheme for construction industry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) demanded the Federal government to extend the amnesty scheme for the construction industry till December 31, 2021.

The demand was raised in a meeting of FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on Tuesday, which was well-attended by the top realtors and builders.

President FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, also attended the meeting and assured his full support to real estate and construction industry of Pakistan as it generates the maximum number of employment opportunities for the workforce of Pakistan.

"When construction activity boosts, it makes 50-60 other industries to grow as well through enhanced demand for construction materials and resultant accelerated pace of production," Mian Nasser Hyatt observed and advised FPCCI's Standing Committee on Real Estate to work with construction industry in close association as this will enable them to make a greater impact on the growth of Pakistan's economy.

He also suggested that the standing committee needed to prepare a working paper on the issue of substantially decreased number of NOCs being issued to the builders in Sindh over the past two years; so that, FPCCI could raise this issue with the Government of Sindh – backed by data.

He urged that this trend needs to be reversed.

FPCCI president also apprised the audience of his meeting with PM Imran Khan, where he also raised the issues of construction and real estate sectors.

He said that banks have been advised to allot at least 5% quota of their housing-related financing to Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme or else they will face penalties.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo termed this decision as the real-change and transformational in nature.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that the federal government wants to induct one nominee of FPCCI into the top housing board of the country and a decision will soon be made on this.

Asif Sumsum, Convener, Central Standing Committee on Real Estate, FPCCI, said that the real estate sector welcomes Naya Pakistan Housing Schemes.

Since the commencement of the program by PM Imran Khan cost of the construction materials have gone up substantially, he pointed out and asserted that it may hamper the program to attain its full potential.