FPCCI Demands Further Cut In Policy Rate
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 09:18 PM
Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh has demanded further cut in policy rate
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh has demanded further cut in policy rate.
In media statement issued here Monday, he cited that the policy rate cut announced today is too little and too late as the business, industry and trade community was expecting a substantive cut in the key policy rate of the State Bank of Pakistan vis-à-vis decline in core inflation.
Atif Ikram mentioned that core inflation has come down to 11.8 percent in May 2024, which is the lowest in the 30 months period, asserting that interest rate should come down to 15 percent to enable Pakistani exporters compete in the regional and international export markets through reducing the cost of capital substantially. This step should be accompanied with the fulfillment of government’s promise to rationalize electricity tariff for the industry.
The FPCCI President argued that consumer prices are categorically showing a declining trend as these fell by 3.2 percent in May 2024 compared to a decrease of 0.4 percent in April 2024 as per Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). It is now overdue to provide respite to the business community in their access to finance from commercial banks through effectively and appropriately reducing the key policy rate, he added.
He, on behalf of the entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan, called for bringing transparency & consultation in the economic policy making.
In order to promote price stability, the FPPCI chief emphasized that SBP needed to break the inflation rate into cost-pushed and demand-pulled.
He also recommended that the SBP should target core inflation; non-food non-energy (NFNE); for operational guidance. The SBP needed to strip out volatile changes in particular prices to distinguish inflation from temporary fluctuations in inflation. Efforts needed to be made to control price manipulation and hoardings in liaison with the respective federal and provincial government departments. An active and efficient Competitive Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and effective price control mechanisms also need to play their due role.
FPCCI Senior Vice President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon said that SBP should focus on core inflation rather than general inflation on an immediate basis as these exclude the most volatile components of the basket. The government should ensure the effectiveness of price control measures through vigilant actions against hoarding and malpractices.
Magoon explained that despite the progressive and major hikes in the policy rates from 9.75 percent to 22 percent over a period six quarters in 2022 and 2023, general inflation remained stubbornly-high and didn’t respond to the policy rate.
He stressed that despite the successful completion of IMF Stand-by Agreement (IMF-SBA) and 22 percent policy rate, Pakistan remains overwhelmed with issues dwindling exports and economic instability. This phenomenon well-establishes the fact that the government needs to employ other policy tools to tame the economic volatility.
Recent Stories
IESCO continues to maintain zero load management
SBP cuts down policy rate to 20.5% amid easing inflationary pressures
KE introduces live App for providing easy access to income tax certificates
6 robbers arrested, motorcycles, weapons, cash recovered
Woman thief held, stolen valuables recovered
CM grieved over loss of lives in Kallar Kahar accident
No water shortage, provinces given 100% share: Minister told NA
Mayor Karachi chairs general meeting of the KMC
Visit visa holders not permitted to engage in Hajj rituals: Saudi Ministry
Pakistan team bags gold in CAVA U-18 Volleyball C'ship
Oxford Union President Israr Khan expresses gratitude to PM Shehbaz for his con ..
Wade reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct
More Stories From Business
-
SBP cuts down policy rate to 20.5% amid easing inflationary pressures5 seconds ago
-
European stocks, euro stumble on EU vote turmoil1 hour ago
-
Petrol price may go up at end of this week: Sources2 hours ago
-
CPEC cooperation to focus on industry, agriculture, IT in next phase: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
Women export display centre to be set up at Faisalabad: FWCCI president3 hours ago
-
Prince Rahim Aga Khan inaugurates HBL MfB’s RHQ Gilgit-Baltistan3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, losses 501 points4 hours ago
-
SBP decides to reduce policy rate by Rs150bps to 20.5pc4 hours ago
-
Rupee shed 17 paisa against Dollar3 hours ago
-
Govt conditionally allows to export 150,000 mt sugar4 hours ago
-
Punjab produces 1.22m ton non-recyclable waste every year: Official4 hours ago
-
European stocks, euro drop as EU vote sparks uncertainty6 hours ago