FPCCI Demands Inclusion Of All Raw Materials In SRO 1240(1)/2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Anjum Nisar said on Wednesday that the amendments cover limited industrial raw materials for inclusion in the 12th schedule through SRO 1240(1)/2020 dated November 20, 2020.

Talking to the media here, he explained that Federal board of Revenue (FBR) had allowed a list of industrial raw materials for benefits under 12th Schedule, however, the anomalies committee of FBR declared very few raw materials not to be included in the finished goods and allowed to pay two per cent income tax instead of 5.5 per cent. "This, of course, resolves an important issue of commercial importers but there is still a long list of raw materials to be considered the same way," he observed.

Mian Anjum Nisar mentioned that the FPCCI had since long been emphasizing for the removal of duties/taxes on the industrial raw materials. However, the SRO 1240(1)/2020 dated 20-11-2020 cover a limited item that does not support industry, while there is an exhaustive list of industrial raw materials already contained in rescinded SRO 1125(1)/2011 dated 31-12-2011. In order to further facilitate the industry there is an immediate need to revise the list of industrial raw materials as per SRO 1240(1)/2020, he maintained.

The FPCCI president strongly recommended addressing the grievances of the industry at the earliest and resolving the issues being faced by the industry through amendments and inclusion of all raw materials in the above said SRO.

