FPCCI demands substantive cut in the policy rate

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) highlighting the significant reduction in inflation, on Wednesday demanded a single stroke cut in the policy rate to bring it in single digit and support economic growth.

The President FPCCI, Atif Ikram Sheikh, in a statement issued here, stated that the inflation is at a 9-year low in the country, and as per government’s own statistics inflation stood at 1.5 percent in February 2025 and 2.4 Percent in January.

The 12% policy rate reflects a heavy premium of 1050 basis points vis-a-vis core inflation, he noted and said that after deliberations across all industries and sectors, FPCCI demands an immediate and single-stroke rate cut of 500 basis points in the upcoming MPC meeting on March 10, 2025 to rationalize the monetary policy and align it to the vision of special investment facilitation council (SIFC) and the Prime Minister’s vision for economic growth and exports’ growth.

FPCCI President said that as per industry estimates, the core inflation is expected to be in the range of 1 to 3 percent in the last quarter of the fiscal year 25 on the back of declining prices and easing inflationary pressures.

He explained that oil is one of the major contributing factors in creating ripple effects of inflationary pressures in Pakistan and the international oil prices are expected to remain stable on back of the sufficient oil supply in the coming months. Therefore, the authorities in Pakistan now have all the prerequisites to announce a substantive rate cut, he argued.

Reiterating the apex body’s stance for improvement in cost of doing business, ease of doing business and access to finance in Pakistan, the FPCCI chief said that the decisive downward trend in inflationary pressures has been continuing for the past many months and the only viable solution to get back on economic growth trajectory is to support industry and exports.

The SVP FPCCI, Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, proposed that the interest rate should come down to single digits immediately to enable Pakistani exporters to some extent to compete in the regional and international export markets through reducing the cost of capital in a meaningful way. This step should be accompanied by the fulfillment of the government’s promise to rationalize electricity tariff for industry, he added.