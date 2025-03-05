FPCCI Demands Substantive Cut In The Policy Rate
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) highlighting the significant reduction in inflation, on Wednesday demanded a single stroke cut in the policy rate to bring it in single digit and support economic growth.
The President FPCCI, Atif Ikram Sheikh, in a statement issued here, stated that the inflation is at a 9-year low in the country, and as per government’s own statistics inflation stood at 1.5 percent in February 2025 and 2.4 Percent in January.
The 12% policy rate reflects a heavy premium of 1050 basis points vis-a-vis core inflation, he noted and said that after deliberations across all industries and sectors, FPCCI demands an immediate and single-stroke rate cut of 500 basis points in the upcoming MPC meeting on March 10, 2025 to rationalize the monetary policy and align it to the vision of special investment facilitation council (SIFC) and the Prime Minister’s vision for economic growth and exports’ growth.
FPCCI President said that as per industry estimates, the core inflation is expected to be in the range of 1 to 3 percent in the last quarter of the fiscal year 25 on the back of declining prices and easing inflationary pressures.
He explained that oil is one of the major contributing factors in creating ripple effects of inflationary pressures in Pakistan and the international oil prices are expected to remain stable on back of the sufficient oil supply in the coming months. Therefore, the authorities in Pakistan now have all the prerequisites to announce a substantive rate cut, he argued.
Reiterating the apex body’s stance for improvement in cost of doing business, ease of doing business and access to finance in Pakistan, the FPCCI chief said that the decisive downward trend in inflationary pressures has been continuing for the past many months and the only viable solution to get back on economic growth trajectory is to support industry and exports.
The SVP FPCCI, Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, proposed that the interest rate should come down to single digits immediately to enable Pakistani exporters to some extent to compete in the regional and international export markets through reducing the cost of capital in a meaningful way. This step should be accompanied by the fulfillment of the government’s promise to rationalize electricity tariff for industry, he added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan launches drought monitoring system to combat climate risks
Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan
Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
More Stories From Business
-
FPCCI demands substantive cut in the policy rate6 minutes ago
-
CDNS attain Rs900 billion savings target by March 4th of FY 2024-251 hour ago
-
Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 490 points3 hours ago
-
National economy shows great resilience amid reforms over past 12 months3 hours ago
-
Ahsan calls for private sector-led growth, skill development to strengthen national economy3 hours ago
-
Services’ export up by 6.16% in Jul-Jan4 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report5 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim7 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1714 against USD Wednesday8 hours ago
-
Singapore allocates 7.5 mln USD for coffeeshop toilet cleanliness8 hours ago
-
Singapore's retail sales rebound in January8 hours ago