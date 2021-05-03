FPCCI demands to limit Eid-Ul-Fitr Holidays to 3 Days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Monday demanded to limit Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to three days to save the national economy from further losses.

In a statement issued here, FPCCI President Moan Nasser Hyatt Maggo expressed concerns over announcement of another set of SOPs and Public Holidays on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr by NCOC without consulting business, industrial, and trade community of Pakistan.

The FPCCI President has demanded that industries and markets should only be closed for 3 days on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr at max; otherwise, there will be irreversible loss to already struggling businesses and huge shortfall in tax collection will further decelerate the economic activity.

He maintained that ports, customs, and required banking services for them should not even be closed for 3 days during Eid-Ul-Fitr; as exports are as necessary for survival of Pakistan as airports and hospitals.

Even a single day closure of ports during Eid will add to existing huge glut and backlog for exporters and cause financial and goodwill loss for not being able to ship the consignments on agreed schedules. He demanded that ports timings should be extended to 05:00 PM with immediate effect.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, also expressed his shock over proposed Eid Holidays from 10-15 May, where ports, customs, and banks will remain closed and shipping lines will keep operating. This is utterly illogical as without ports, customs, and banks, there will be no use of shipping lines operating.