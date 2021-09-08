UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Establishes Research Center To Promote Trade And Business

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 03:57 PM

FPCCI establishes research center to promote trade and business

President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Nasser Hayat Magoon on Wednesday said that the federation has established a state of the art research center in its capital office for the promotion of trade and business activities across the country

He said that in this research center the services of highly qualified professionals and experts have been hired, which would be mutually beneficial for investors as well as for all chambers of commerce across the country and provide them policy guidelines to flourish trade activities.

He said that in this research center the services of highly qualified professionals and experts have been hired, which would be mutually beneficial for investors as well as for all chambers of commerce across the country and provide them policy guidelines to flourish trade activities.

Addressing the representatives of all chambers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Nasser Hayat said that the unity and mutual understanding of the members of business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was an example for the entire business community of the country.

He urged the need to work together for develop national economy on sustainable basis, promote business and trade activities, adding that the problems of business community would be addressed on priority basis and they would be facilitated from the platform of FPCCI.

FPCCI head also thanked all the participants from KP chambers and said that the federation was an institution for every businessman across the country and always ready for serving the business community, he said adding that FPCCI has started work on many projects for investment and business development.

He also appreciated the role of trade bodies of entire country especially the chambers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which have played pivotal role in solving the problems being faced by the business community of the province, adding that FPCCI was also an organization of business community, aimed at to facilitate the every businessman of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Senators Haji Ghulam Ali and Muhammad Zahid Shah apprised the meeting that the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sent letters to all the concerned deputy commissioners for allotment of separate plots to each chamber of the province.

He said that efforts were being made to provide funds to initiate the construction work of chambers buildings ans said that liaison with various concern agencies including the provincial government, adding that the UNDP and the United Nations also assured to provide funds to all said chambers.

More Stories From Business

