FPCCI expresses solidarity with people of IIOJK

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Tuesday expressed unflinching and resolute support and solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) who were under an unprecedentedly horrific and inhuman sieged of 730 days.

President FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, in a statement issued here, has demanded the international community to do more and isolate India until and unless it ends the barbaric siege of Kashmiris.

He also called for effectively wiped out illegitimate relocations and resettlements in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

FPCCI would passionately commemorate Yaum-i-Istehsal to create awareness and make the voice of Kashmir heard loud and clear - domestically & internationally, the statement said adding that "Our message is immediate and total freedom from atrocities and from the siege of the innocent people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the cowardly Indian forces.

" Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that Pakistan was fully aware of the heinous efforts for disempowerment and disengagement of Kashmiris from economic activities and socio-political lives to make them surrender to the extremist and barbaric agenda of the occupying forces.

Nonetheless, our Kashmiri brothers and sisters will fight and persevere till the very end of the struggle until and unless Kashmir become Pakistan, he vowed.