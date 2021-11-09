FPCCI felicitates Mian Kashif on his nomination as member Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nasser Hayatt Maggo Tuesday felicitated Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq on his nomination as member Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design.

In a felicitation message, the FPCCI Chief appreciated the decision of the Federal government for appointing widely traveled Mian Kashif in a prestigious institution where he would contribute significantly in the field of Fashion and Design on the basis of his life long varied experience in private sector.

He said Chenone earned good repute by not compromising on the quality of his brand.

Nasser Maggo further lauding his services said Mian Kashif introduced latest designs in furniture industry to help capture share in the world markets.

He hoped that teaching courses of the institute would also be totally revised on modern scientific lines to bring at par with Paris.

He hoped that he would fully exploit the hidden talent in Pakistan and send students delegation to Paris for their orientation. He said there is a vast scope of investment in fashion and design industry.