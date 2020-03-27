FPCCI for 6 months relaxation of CNIC condition on sale of goods to unregistered persons

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Convener, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FPCCI) Standing Committee on Sales Tax, and Chairman Indentors Association of Pakistan has requested the federal government to defer Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) condition for 6 months on sale of goods to unregistered persons in view of the current economic situation created after COVID-19 pandemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Convener, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FPCCI) Standing Committee on Sales Tax, and Chairman Indentors Association of Pakistan has requested the Federal government to defer Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) condition for 6 months on sale of goods to unregistered persons in view of the current economic situation created after COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Magoon said due to situation caused by coronavirus, all payments to exporters have been stopped and export orders were canceled, and the economic activities in general slow down.

There had been a crisis of cash flow in the market, which called for deferment of condition of the CNIC. This would help improve the cash flow situation and escape another major financial crisis.

He also requested for acceptance of sales tax returns without enforcing the condition of CNIC as in the current economic crisis, the business would depend largely on the local consumer industry, which was already facing problems due to CNIC condition.