UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI For Allowing Exports Of Pakistani Goods To Afghanistan Through Chaman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:31 PM

FPCCI for allowing exports of Pakistani goods to Afghanistan through Chaman

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday urged authorities concern for allowing export of Pakistani goods to Afghanistan through Chaman, Torkham and Khorlachi borders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday urged authorities concern for allowing export of Pakistani goods to Afghanistan through Chaman, Torkham and Khorlachi borders.

In a press release President FPCCI Anjum Nisar said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan was stands still as these borders were closed due to pandemic situation of Covid-19 and has been re-opened by the government this month and allowed move of cargo traffic to Afghanistan but the concerned authorities on the borders are allowing only those trucks which are carrying cargo under transit trade.

President FPCCI further said that Pakistani exporters are facing heavy losses because thousands of trucks of Pakistani traders, carrying perishable consignment of rice, potatoes, vegetable medicines and table eggs, cattle and poultry feeds, small chicks, paints and other miscellaneous items have been stuck up on the Pak Afghan borders for which advance payments have already been deposited in the bank including advance income tax and EDF charges.

He said that these items cannot be exported to any other country except Afghanistan and the concerned authorities should also allow Pakistani exports consignments to move to Afghanistan.

The government of Pakistan opened the borders to facilitate the traders and exporters both under bilateral trade and transit trade, he added.

�Anjum Nisar pointed out that since Covid-19 breakouts, trade between Iran and Afghanistan has never been halted any day and Iran � Afghanistan bilateral trade was smoothly running, whereas Pakistani exporter are in serious trouble and Pak � Afghan bilateral trade stands still which is damaging our economy.

�He informed that Razak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce, textile and Industry had assured us that Pak Afghan borders will be operative for 5 days a week.

He urged for immediately notifying on the borders and export of Pakistani goods should also be allowed through these borders.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister Exports Iran Bank Traffic Chaman Chamber Commerce Textile Government Industry

Recent Stories

Rice worth 1.594 billion exported in 9 months

3 minutes ago

Two proclaimed offender among five outlaws arreste ..

3 minutes ago

OIC Stresses that the Situation in Aden Must be Re ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Finds Ship Armenia Sunk by Nazi Germany in ..

4 minutes ago

AC adjourns hearing against Zardari, Faryal till J ..

4 minutes ago

DC forms committee to resolve problems of new colo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.