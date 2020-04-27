FPCCI for allowing exports of Pakistani goods to Afghanistan through Chaman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday urged authorities concern for allowing export of Pakistani goods to Afghanistan through Chaman, Torkham and Khorlachi borders.

In a press release President FPCCI Anjum Nisar said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan was stands still as these borders were closed due to pandemic situation of Covid-19 and has been re-opened by the government this month and allowed move of cargo traffic to Afghanistan but the concerned authorities on the borders are allowing only those trucks which are carrying cargo under transit trade.

President FPCCI further said that Pakistani exporters are facing heavy losses because thousands of trucks of Pakistani traders, carrying perishable consignment of rice, potatoes, vegetable medicines and table eggs, cattle and poultry feeds, small chicks, paints and other miscellaneous items have been stuck up on the Pak Afghan borders for which advance payments have already been deposited in the bank including advance income tax and EDF charges.

He said that these items cannot be exported to any other country except Afghanistan and the concerned authorities should also allow Pakistani exports consignments to move to Afghanistan.

The government of Pakistan opened the borders to facilitate the traders and exporters both under bilateral trade and transit trade, he added.

�Anjum Nisar pointed out that since Covid-19 breakouts, trade between Iran and Afghanistan has never been halted any day and Iran � Afghanistan bilateral trade was smoothly running, whereas Pakistani exporter are in serious trouble and Pak � Afghan bilateral trade stands still which is damaging our economy.

�He informed that Razak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce, textile and Industry had assured us that Pak Afghan borders will be operative for 5 days a week.

He urged for immediately notifying on the borders and export of Pakistani goods should also be allowed through these borders.