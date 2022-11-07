UrduPoint.com

FPCCI For Enhancing GSP Plus Scheme To Other Sectors To Promote Exports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 07:53 PM

FPCCI for enhancing GSP Plus Scheme to other sectors to promote exports

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Monday urged for enhancing GSP Plus Scheme to other sectors in order to further enhance multilateral trade with EU countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Monday urged for enhancing GSP Plus Scheme to other sectors in order to further enhance multilateral trade with EU countries.

He said Pakistan-EU relations have a strategic aspect that covers all the relevant areas, including trade, climate change and GSP Plus Scheme.

While talking to an EU Parliamentary delegation headed by Hervc Juvin that visited FPCCI Capital office, Irfan said that GSP Plus status holds significant importance for Pakistan's economy as it has played a vital role in the expansion of multilateral trade.

He informed that in 2021, Pakistan's total volume of trade with the EU was recorded at at $13.289 billion out of which local exports stood at $7.63 billion, which was 29.4% of our total exports and local trade balance with the EU was positive.

However, the existing GSP Plus scheme was confined to the textile sector, he said and urged for and enhancing it to other sectors also.

Irfan Sheikh highlighted various potential sectors including pharmaceutical, surgical, sports goods, agricultural sector, minerals and mines, and gems stone and said that Pakistan needs foreign investments under joint ventures in these sectors.

He also highlighted the potential in the tourism sector of Pakistan and invited investors for investing in these sectors.

He further said that Pakistan was a gateway to the central and south Asian market, CPEC was very important for Pakistan and invited European investors to take benefit from this profitable investment opportunities in Pakistan.

President FPCCI further said that Pakistan has 51% women population and government was working to convert them into a real working force for the development of the country.

He apprised the delegation that FPCCI was supporting women entrepreneurs and in this regard 24 women's chambers of commerce and Industry established.

During the meeting, it was told that the EU member states were importing 90% of the pharmaceutical products from India and on the recommendation of the committee; we have to diversify our suppliers.

The leader of the EU Parliamentary delegation thanked FPCCI head and said that international trade is essential for every country.

He said that the EU already started for the renewal of the GSP+ scheme status of Pakistan which is due to expire in December 2023.

"The GSP Plus scheme of the European Union for Pakistan will be ended this year while EU has started favorable working on the further renewal of the scheme from January 2023 with diversification of potential sectors of Pakistan's economy", he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Sports Exports Chambers Of Commerce European Union CPEC January December Women Market Textile All From Government Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan, EU vow to combat together against climat ..

Pakistan, EU vow to combat together against climate change

21 seconds ago
 NED-PUAN host creative writing for master class

NED-PUAN host creative writing for master class

1 minute ago
 Test drive of Pakistan's first electric bus servic ..

Test drive of Pakistan's first electric bus service in Karachi

1 minute ago
 EU's Borrell Says Bloc Dependent on Chinese Export ..

EU's Borrell Says Bloc Dependent on Chinese Exports 'Even More' Than on Russian ..

1 minute ago
 Up to 80,000 Mobilized Russians Already in Zone of ..

Up to 80,000 Mobilized Russians Already in Zone of Special Operation - Putin

1 minute ago
 National Assembly passes resolution against arrest ..

National Assembly passes resolution against arrest of Dost Muhammad Mazari

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.