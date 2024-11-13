FPCCI For Extending PM’s Winter Package To SME Sector
Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 11:05 PM
Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) appreciating the announcement of winter package for industries, on Wednesday demanded that electricity tariff relief announced to enhance industrial production should also be extended to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to achieve the desired outcomes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) appreciating the announcement of winter package for industries, on Wednesday demanded that electricity tariff relief announced to enhance industrial production should also be extended to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to achieve the desired outcomes.
The Acting President, FPCCI, Qurrat ul Ain, Regional Chairman FPCCI Abdul Mohamin Khan, and VP FPCCI Aman Paracha, in a statement issued here, also stressed on flat Electricity Tariff across the industries by withdrawing the condition of 100,000 units consumption in the corresponding period of last year and only applying the Rs26 / kWh tariff to the incremental units consumed.
The FPCCI Acting President argued that SMEs and new industries in particular cannot fulfil this conditionality and will remain disadvantaged as compared to the larger industrial units while limited applicability would impede achievement of targeted growth in industrial production and exports.
She highlighted closure of industrial units owing to non-competitive cost of doing business and deficient parameters of ease of doing business and termed the higher electricity tariffs and policy rate as the two topmost obstacles in economic growth.
Despite decline of core inflation to 7.2% in October 2024, the key policy rate continues to be at 15%, she noted and reiterated FPCCI’s demand to bring the interest rate down to single digit in the next meeting of the monetary policy committee of the SBP.
Abdul Mohamin Khan and Aman Paracha stressed on the need of plugging the losses booked by electricity distribution companies (DISCOs), using the buffer for rationalizing electricity tariffs and discouraging K-Electric's move for increasing electricity tariff for providing relief to business and industrial community of Karachi.
Recent Stories
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption conviction
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for success ..
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism
War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN
Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder
IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water
More Stories From Business
-
Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support8 minutes ago
-
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears8 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistani investors meet Punjab industries minister3 hours ago
-
PSX gains 130 points to close at 93,355 points4 hours ago
-
KP CM’s aide asks APCEA for holding Gems’ Show4 hours ago
-
PIEDMC board takes various decisions4 hours ago
-
Lahore Chamber hols seminar on Artificial Intelligence4 hours ago
-
FESCO completes Rs. 413.433m development projects4 hours ago
-
FCCI demands environmental emergency with focus on automobile sector4 hours ago
-
ICCI to launch University students' competition for skill development: Nasir Qureshi5 hours ago
-
SMEs, an integral part of supply chain, says PFC chief5 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal bids farewell to Japanese Ambassador, discusses trade, industry collaboration5 hours ago