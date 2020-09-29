UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI For Extending Refinance Scheme To Support Employment, Prevent Layoff Of Workers

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:41 PM

FPCCI for extending Refinance Scheme to support employment, prevent layoff of workers

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to consider extension in Refinance Scheme to support employees and prevent layoff of workers due to outbreak of coronavirus, by December 31, 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ):The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to consider extension in Refinance Scheme to support employees and prevent layoff of workers due to outbreak of coronavirus, by December 31, 2020.

According to a spokesperson, FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar while appreciating the initiative of SBP for introducing Refinance Scheme, which had helped many industrial and service oriented sectors to retain employees during coronavirus pandemic, stated that since the companies that availed this credit facility through banks had not been recovered from devastating economic impact of Covid-19, it would be advisable to extend this scheme till end of the year.

Mian Anjum Nisar urged the Ministry of Finance and SBP to review the prevailing economic situation closely before discontinuing the credit facility on concessional markup rate, as such the small and medium sized businesses had not been able to regain pre-corona economic stability.

He said that under the SBP's Refinance Scheme to Support Employment and Prevent Layoff of Workers due to the impact of COVID-19, businesses that committed to not lay off workers in the next three months could avail credit through banks for the three months of wages and salaries expenses at a concessional markup rate.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce December 2020 From Industry Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

JPMorgan Chase fined $920 mn by US over market man ..

2 minutes ago

CBUAE Governor chairs 75th GCC Committee of Moneta ..

31 minutes ago

Collection of duties, taxes: Banks to remain open ..

2 minutes ago

US Mission to OSCE Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Ce ..

2 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

1 hour ago

Mechanisms for Resolving Situation in Karabakh Exi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.