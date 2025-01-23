Open Menu

FPCCI For Investing In Human Resource Development

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM

FPCCI for investing in human resource development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Thursday underscored the need for investing in human resource development to drive sustainable economic growth.

The FPCCI Vice President/Regional Chairman Zaki Aijaz highlighted the importance of equipping the youth with modern skills and knowledge, which they believe can significantly enhance industrial production, innovation and economic development across the country.

He shared these views during a meeting with Amna Munawwar Awan, President of the Center of Pakistan and International Relations (COPAIR) here at FPCCI Regional Office.

Zaki Aijaz and Amna Munawar Awan discussed the pressing issue of empowering youth economically through training and mentorship. They noted that youth aged under 30 comprise 60 percent of Pakistan's population, presenting an invaluable resource for the nation.

In contrast to several countries facing a youth demographic deficit, Pakistan’s youthful workforce holds immense potential for contributing to the global economy.

The leaders also pointed out that by imparting necessary skills to the youth and exploring avenues for exporting skilled labour, Pakistan could earn millions of Dollars in foreign exchange each year. They stressed the importance of preparing young people for entrepreneurial endeavors and challenges, so they are equipped to launch their own businesses and drive economic growth in the country.

Amna Munawwar Awan stated that as the largest network of businesses in Pakistan, FPCCI is well-positioned to take a leadership role in capacity building for the country's youth.

Zaki Aijaz highlighted the need for collaboration with think tanks, universities, and other organizations to design and implement impactful programs that focus on developing the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and skilled professionals.

In conclusion, both leaders expressed their commitment to fostering a collaborative approach, urging all stakeholders to work together in shaping a prosperous and growth-oriented future for Pakistan’s youth and economy.

