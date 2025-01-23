FPCCI For Investing In Human Resource Development
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Thursday underscored the need for investing in human resource development to drive sustainable economic growth.
The FPCCI Vice President/Regional Chairman Zaki Aijaz highlighted the importance of equipping the youth with modern skills and knowledge, which they believe can significantly enhance industrial production, innovation and economic development across the country.
He shared these views during a meeting with Amna Munawwar Awan, President of the Center of Pakistan and International Relations (COPAIR) here at FPCCI Regional Office.
Zaki Aijaz and Amna Munawar Awan discussed the pressing issue of empowering youth economically through training and mentorship. They noted that youth aged under 30 comprise 60 percent of Pakistan's population, presenting an invaluable resource for the nation.
In contrast to several countries facing a youth demographic deficit, Pakistan’s youthful workforce holds immense potential for contributing to the global economy.
The leaders also pointed out that by imparting necessary skills to the youth and exploring avenues for exporting skilled labour, Pakistan could earn millions of Dollars in foreign exchange each year. They stressed the importance of preparing young people for entrepreneurial endeavors and challenges, so they are equipped to launch their own businesses and drive economic growth in the country.
Amna Munawwar Awan stated that as the largest network of businesses in Pakistan, FPCCI is well-positioned to take a leadership role in capacity building for the country's youth.
Zaki Aijaz highlighted the need for collaboration with think tanks, universities, and other organizations to design and implement impactful programs that focus on developing the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and skilled professionals.
In conclusion, both leaders expressed their commitment to fostering a collaborative approach, urging all stakeholders to work together in shaping a prosperous and growth-oriented future for Pakistan’s youth and economy.
Recent Stories
Minister of Economy highlights investment potential in circular economy
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid witness announcemen ..
Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus service in Karachi
ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: West Indies defeat Malaysia by 53 runs
OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve connectivity in Paraguay
Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR
ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan not clear yet for Captains’ ..
Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries important in shaping cultural id ..
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands
LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of rape
Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh
More Stories From Business
-
Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus service in Karachi3 minutes ago
-
FPCCI for investing in human resource development8 minutes ago
-
KP CM’s aide visit Economic Zone, listens to industrialists’ issues8 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to ensuring economic stability: Ahsan Iqbal18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan should maximize capitalization of export potential: Envoy18 minutes ago
-
PCJCCI suggests measures to revive housing sector28 minutes ago
-
LCCI unveils online Membership Renewal System28 minutes ago
-
OGDCL enhances oil production from Kunnar oil field in Hyderabad48 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 594 points2 hours ago
-
PSW designated as FBR’s technology partner for ‘Web-Based One Customs’ system3 hours ago
-
GCWUF launches mentorship programme3 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs 750 per tola4 hours ago