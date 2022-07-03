UrduPoint.com

FPCCI For Raising Forest Cover Up To 25% To Boost Furniture Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2022 | 02:10 PM

FPCCI for raising forest cover up to 25% to boost furniture sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh Sunday urged the government and private sector to join hands for raising Pakistan's forest cover from 5% to 25% to meet the ever growing needs of furniture industry in the country.

Talking to Mian Kashif Ashfaq, CEO Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) in Lahore, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said currently, furniture and local industries were experiencing serious supply shocks which were not only impeding their further growth but also adversely affecting their international competitiveness.

As the global economy is expected to be more challenging this year in wake of Covid 19, he urged the furniture industry to remain resilient by innovating, adopting technology as well as diversifying export markets in order to sustain demand in the long run. "We have to overcome challenges to strengthen our market share; we must continue to produce innovative and market-oriented products to meet challenging times," he added.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said in the absence of enough supplies of wood, cheaper furniture made of fancy and laminated sheets of chipboard had flooded the local market. He said wooden furniture like that of shishum wood, was quite expensive that is why Shishum's furniture was made for selected buyers only.

Mian Kashif informed the FPCCI Chief Pakistan needs mass tree plantation at plain, hilly and other barren areas with the active participation of private sector and government to meet the demands of the growing furniture industry.

He said about 500,000 workers were engaged in forestry sector, and its related business such as logging, carpentry, and timber products manufacturing, and tourism and the forests contribute only 0.3 per cent to GNP due to low area. Kashif said the Pakistan furniture industry had the potential to be a substantial one at multiple levels as it could contribute significantly to the GDP and employ numerous people with varying skills in specially designed furniture.

He lauded the Pakistani furniture designers, craftsmen and suggested that these experts should play their part in enhancing furniture exports. "The country has excellent craftsmen and designers, who can virtually give life to a piece of wood," the CEO PFC said, adding that Pakistani craftsmen should work in this particular area to earn much-needed foreign exchange".

Kashif Ashfaq said PFC planned to hold 13th Interiors Pakistan's mega exhibition soon, which is aimed at exploring new opportunities for enhancing volume of mutual trade in furniture sector.

