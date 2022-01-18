FPCCI for restoring sales tax exemption on solar equipment

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to restore sales tax exemption on solar panels, solar inverters and other solar-related equipment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to restore sales tax exemption on solar panels, solar inverters and other solar-related equipment.

Acting FPCCI President Khawaja Shahzeb Akram told media here that abolition of sales tax exemption for importers of solar will increase the prices of solar related equipment. The burden will fall on the commoner, and this decision will reduce the purchasing power of the people.

Shahzeb said that in order to shift to green energy, there is an urgent need for tax exemption on solar energy in Pakistan.

Shahzeb Akram said that the only alternative to the rising prices of petrol, electricity, gas, and environmental pollution in the country are solar and wind power plants installed by the residential and industrial consumers of Pakistan with their help.

They are reducing pollution and becoming a source of reduction in Pakistan's import bill.

According to the Pakistan Solar Association, once a solar system is installed, it provides uninterrupted energy for at least 25 years at no extra cost. "However, to keep the generators and oil-fired power plants running, we constantly import expensive oil from abroad every month," he added.

The FPCCI and the Pakistan Solar Association have appealed to the government to abolish the sales tax on solar panels, solar inverters, and solar-related equipment.