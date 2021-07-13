UrduPoint.com
FPCCI For Uniform Taxation On Local, Imported LPG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:20 PM

FPCCI for uniform taxation on local, imported LPG

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzeb Akram on Tuesday called for equal taxation for imported and locally-produced Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to provide local industry a level-playing field

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzeb Akram on Tuesday called for equal taxation for imported and locally-produced Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to provide local industry a level-playing field.

He was talking to the media after a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan LPG Marketers Association (PLPGMA) headed by its Chairman Farooq Iftikhar here.

Khawaja Shahzeb said, "The FPCCI is not against the LPG import but against the disparity inn taxation, therefore LPG imports should continue until local producers can meet the country's demand in full".

He said the local industry was under tremendous pressure against imported LPG as the latter has lower taxation and no regulatory duty (RD). Therefore, the LPG sector needed immediate intervention and assistance from the government, he added.

He said that out of the total demand of 650,000-700,000 tonnes of LPG per year, while the share of local industry was 60 percent.

However, the share of imported LPG reached up to 40 percent during winters on account of rising demand.

On this occasion, the PLPGMA Chairman Farooq Iftikhar demanded of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to take stakeholders on board on the proposed LPG Policy 2021.

The regulator is aware that the current fiscal incentives being provided to imports by waiving off regulatory duty and charging a concessionary rate of 10 percent general sales tax (GST) have created mayhem in the LPG market due to flooding of cheaper products. Moreover, the disparity in taxation between imported and indigenous LPG continued with added incentive to imports by removing advance income tax at the import stage.

He further demanded to impose a uniform 10 percent rate of GST on both local and imported LPG productsand impose a Regulatory Duty on imports equivalent to the Petroleum Levy on local production.

