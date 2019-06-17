UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI Forms Committee To Help Remove Anomalies And Address Grievances Of Traders In Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:10 PM

FPCCI forms committee to help remove anomalies and address grievances of traders in budget

Federation of Pakistan Chamber and Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has constituted a high level 17-member committee to help removal anomalies and address the genuine grievances of the traders in the federal budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber and Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has constituted a high level 17-member committee to help removal anomalies and address the genuine grievances of the traders in the Federal budget.

FPCCI chief Eng Daroo Khan Achakzai announced that Chairman United Business Group Iftikhar Ali Malik would head the committee and all leading trade leaders across the country had been given representation in the committee,said a press release issued here on Monday.

Iftikhar Ali Malik asked all chambers, affiliated traders associations and trade bodies throughout the country to send their grievances immediately within three days direct to him or federation house or respective provincial offices of the federal for timely taking up their issues with concerned higher authorities for rederessal.

He said that Prime Minister Advisor on Finance,Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Chairman Finance Committee of the National Assembly Asad Omar and Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar Chaudhary had fully assured him of taking concrete steps for boosting economic activities in the county by taking stakeholders into confidence.

He said that he would not leave stone unturned unless until all legitimate grievances of the business community and traders were resolved.

He said that committee after compiling anomalies and grievances data would meet the all relevant federal ministers and advisors for finding out solution to restore the confidence of the local and foreign investors.

He said that he would review and hold deliberations with the members before taking up these cases with the Budget Anomaly Committee set up by the government.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that business community was backbone of the national economy and its moral obligation on the government to facilitate the traders for ease of doing business in the country .He said the committee would hold meeting with stakeholders one each at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Patron In chief United Business Group SM Munir hoped that committee would deliver the goods in line with the aspiration of the business community which voted them to power.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister Governor Business Punjab Budget Chamber Commerce Moral All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Rohit Sharma wants to coach Pakistani team

3 minutes ago

24 people killed in bus crash in S. Africa

2 minutes ago

Largest Global Green Business Ideas Competition st ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow ready to hold meeting between Putin and Tru ..

2 minutes ago

U.S. attacks cannot stop Huawei from moving forwar ..

22 minutes ago

Commissioner directs officers to improve liaison w ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.