FPCCI forms committee to help remove anomalies and address grievances of traders in budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federation of Pakistan Chamber and Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has constituted a high level 17-member committee to help removal anomalies and address the genuine grievances of the traders in the federal budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber and Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has constituted a high level 17-member committee to help removal anomalies and address the genuine grievances of the traders in the Federal budget.

FPCCI chief Eng Daroo Khan Achakzai announced that Chairman United Business Group Iftikhar Ali Malik would head the committee and all leading trade leaders across the country had been given representation in the committee,said a press release issued here on Monday.

Iftikhar Ali Malik asked all chambers, affiliated traders associations and trade bodies throughout the country to send their grievances immediately within three days direct to him or federation house or respective provincial offices of the federal for timely taking up their issues with concerned higher authorities for rederessal.

He said that Prime Minister Advisor on Finance,Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Chairman Finance Committee of the National Assembly Asad Omar and Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar Chaudhary had fully assured him of taking concrete steps for boosting economic activities in the county by taking stakeholders into confidence.

He said that he would not leave stone unturned unless until all legitimate grievances of the business community and traders were resolved.

He said that committee after compiling anomalies and grievances data would meet the all relevant federal ministers and advisors for finding out solution to restore the confidence of the local and foreign investors.

He said that he would review and hold deliberations with the members before taking up these cases with the Budget Anomaly Committee set up by the government.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that business community was backbone of the national economy and its moral obligation on the government to facilitate the traders for ease of doing business in the country .He said the committee would hold meeting with stakeholders one each at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Patron In chief United Business Group SM Munir hoped that committee would deliver the goods in line with the aspiration of the business community which voted them to power.