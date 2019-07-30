UrduPoint.com
FPCCI Hails Announcement Of Constructing Cargo Airport At Allama Iqbal Industrial City

Tue 30th July 2019 | 01:32 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) The Federation of PakistanChambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai Tuesday hailing the announcement of the government for constructing state of the art cargo airport to facilitate local and foreign industrialists of Allama Iqbal Industrial City hoped that it would help the country for promoting the business-friendly' atmosphere to earn much-needed foreign exchange by enhancing volume of exports.FPCCI Chief expressed these views while talking Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian KashifAshfaq by telephone here and appreciated him for his untiring efforts forfacilitating local and foreign investors to generate business activities.

