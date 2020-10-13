UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI Hails Appointment Of Tabish Gohar As SAPM On Energy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

FPCCI hails appointment of Tabish Gohar as SAPM on Energy

Senior Vice Chairman of Businessmen Panel of Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and former provincial minister of Sindh, Mian Zahid Hussain on Tuesday hailed the decision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to appoint Tabish Gohar as Special Assistant to PM on energy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Senior Vice Chairman of Businessmen Panel of Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and former provincial minister of Sindh, Mian Zahid Hussain on Tuesday hailed the decision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to appoint Tabish Gohar as Special Assistant to PM on energy. According to a press release issued by FPCCI here, the newly appointed Tabish Gohar is a foreign qualified and globally known energy expert and has a lot on his credit including bringing K-Electric to profit therefore the business community is pinning high hopes on him. Mian Zahid Hussain said that putting the power sector back on track would be a challenge for him and the business community would fully cooperate with him.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader hoped that Tabish Gohar would tackle the issues of old power plants, bring an end to power theft worth Rs 400 billion, and improve transmission system.

He would also focus on improving the power distribution system, ensure merit, pay attention to renewable energy, and push early completion of hydropower projects to provide affordable energy to domestic consumers and industrial sector.

He said that no economic policy could be fruitful unless the power sector was fixed and Gohar was well aware of this fact.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Chamber Commerce Industry Merit Packaging Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council highlights importa ..

2 minutes ago

KP government kicks off renovation of damaged wors ..

2 minutes ago

Justice Isa summons registrar; expresses concern o ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks sink at open amid earnings, Covid worrie ..

2 minutes ago

Preparations for 18th meeting of prosecutors gener ..

2 minutes ago

Seventh Unit of Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP to Be Buil ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.