FPCCI hails appointment of Tabish Gohar as SAPM on Energy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Senior Vice Chairman of Businessmen Panel of Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and former provincial minister of Sindh, Mian Zahid Hussain on Tuesday hailed the decision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to appoint Tabish Gohar as Special Assistant to PM on energy. According to a press release issued by FPCCI here, the newly appointed Tabish Gohar is a foreign qualified and globally known energy expert and has a lot on his credit including bringing K-Electric to profit therefore the business community is pinning high hopes on him. Mian Zahid Hussain said that putting the power sector back on track would be a challenge for him and the business community would fully cooperate with him.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader hoped that Tabish Gohar would tackle the issues of old power plants, bring an end to power theft worth Rs 400 billion, and improve transmission system.

He would also focus on improving the power distribution system, ensure merit, pay attention to renewable energy, and push early completion of hydropower projects to provide affordable energy to domestic consumers and industrial sector.

He said that no economic policy could be fruitful unless the power sector was fixed and Gohar was well aware of this fact.