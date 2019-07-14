FPCCI hails decision of construction of new state of the art Faisalabad Expo Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai Sunday hailed the announcement of Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood for constructing state of the art Faisalabad Expo Center which would facilitate local investors to showcase their products for attracting maximum Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to promote trade and industry in Pakistan.

Congratulating Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Daroo Khan said he was proud that FIEDMC under his leadership is playing constructive and dynamic role for attracting local and foreign direct investment in different projects initiated in Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

In a statement, he lauded the role of FIEDMC for promoting the interests of business community of the region and assured that he would fully cooperate with it in resolving key issues of trade and industry.

He said Faisalabad was a major industrial city of the country, having a vibrant trade and business community. "Industrialists of Faisalabad have always been on the forefront of development by serving to the core of their heart," he added.

He further said aid that the business exhibitions play a vital role in promoting economic activities in any country and creating a soft image. He demanded the government to give the exhibitions sector status of industry and patronize it.

Daroo Khan further said FPCCI is envisaging strategy to work with the government to ensure for private sector easy access to credit so that it could expand and play more significant role in the economic development of the country.

Appreciating the quality of "Made in Faisalabad Products", he said that it is very encouraging that our industrialists are manufacturing world class and most popular brands for the international retail store chains. He said that time has now come that our industrialists should introduce their own Brands in order to fetch better price of their products in addition to bringing good name for Pakistan.

FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq expressed his gratitude for supporting him for materializing the dream of setting up state of the art Expo Center in Faisalabad. He said that Pakistan is passing through a deep crisis; however, the government has carved out a comprehensive strategy to revive economy on sustained basis.

He said recent measures have attracted many foreign investors who have planned to invest in mega industrial projects.

He particularly appreciated the role of industrialists of Faisalabad in enhancing textile export and said they were trying to facilitate them so that it could double their efforts to bridge the widening gap between imports and exports.

Mian Kashif further said after completion of Faisalabad Expo Center, it would provide an opportunity to the businessmen of Faisalabad to regularly organize expos to introduce their quality products in a congenial, presentable and peaceful environment.

He also said FIEDMC was encouraging the industrialists to introduce new technologies in addition to upgrading their units to further enhance the quality of their products.