FPCCI hails Establishment of CPEC Authority

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) President of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai hailed the Prime Minister of Pakistan decision to establish China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority with an objective to accelerate the pace of CPEC related activities.While speaking to business community , he said that CPEC authority would find new drives of growth, unlock the potential of the interlinked production network and global value chains through regional and global connectivity.He said that it a positive development for early completion of ongoing projects and removal of bottleneck in the projects.

He hoped that the creation of CPEC Authority would start a new phase of Joint Ventures and investment in Pakistan that would promote industrialization, create new jobs, help in alleviating unemployment & poverty and enable the economy to be on the path of sustainable growth.He appreciates the Government for granting tax and tariff concession to Gwadar ports and its adjunct Special Economic Zones and emphasized the granting same facilities to the local investors and businessmen.

He also underscored the need to take FPCCI on board of CPEC Authority so that the stance of private sector can be incorporated in CPEC related projects.He further indicated that CPEC will change the fate of Baluchistan in terms of infrastructure development, energy, establishment of Economic Zones at Quetta, Gwadar, Khuzdar, Uthal, Hub and Dera Murad Jamali etc.

At present, the government had included the socio-economic development of the province in projects that will definitely help in improving the health, education and agriculture sector. Moreover, after completion, the Baluchistan province can earn huge amount in term of promoting transit trade and exploring the untapped potentials of Baluchistan which is at present least develop province of Pakistan.