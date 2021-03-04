UrduPoint.com
FPCCI Hails Government's Support For Private Sector

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:12 AM

FPCCI hails government's support for private sector

Chairman, Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Capital Office Qurban Ali on Wednesday hailed the government's cooperation with the private sector for the development and growth of the country's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman, Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Capital Office Qurban Ali on Wednesday hailed the government's cooperation with the private sector for the development and growth of the country's economy.

The government should focus on creating business facilitation in the upcoming annual budget 2021-22 to create opportunities for Foreign Direct Invetsment (FDI) in the country, he said.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the business community who visited the capital office of the FPCCI, said a press release issued by FPCCI here.

While former Vice President of FPCCI Sajjad Sarwar, Muhammad Ali Quaid and others were also present on the occasion.

The Chairman FPCCI said "We are in consultation with all chambers of the country to evolve consensus for providing consultations to the government for the upcoming budget.

He demanded to take concrete and practical steps for resolving the problems of the local business community.

He further said that the local business Community must work hard for the prosperity and development of Pakistan.

He said that FPCCI acts as a bridge between the business community and the government and through this forum traders can easily convey their demands to the government.

Senior business leader said that Pakistan has abundant natural resources and the government must work with the private sector to utilize these resources for economic transformation.

He said that the government should provide a conducive business environment to facilitate business growth in the country.

Qurban Ali thanked the delegation, and said that FPCCI has always strived to solve the problems of Pakistan's business community and to make Pakistani products accessible to global markets.

During the meeting, the delegation appreciated the FPCCI President, Mian Nasir Hayat Mago and his team, and applauded the efforts of Qurban Ali and Mirza Abdul Rehman for the business community.

