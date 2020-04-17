FPCCI halis govt business relief package

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ):The business community all over the country Thursday welcomed the decision of the prime minister to open export oriented industry and particularly the construction and allied Industry which would help to overcome socio-economic crises due to Covid-19 lockdown situation.

In a statement, Vice President FPCCI and In-charge Capital Office Islamabad Qaisar Khan Daudzai said that the gradual opening of all SMEs, retail shops would further boost the business and economic activities which would bring the economy back on track.

However, he urged for immediate implementation of SOPs of Covid-19 of the government.

The steps taken by the government will lead to revival of the economy in this critical condition .

Qaisar Khan suggested that State Bank of Pakistan and the commercial banks should announce zero rated markup to business community to enable them to operate their businesses smoothly and special waiver on interest rates should be announced for three years so that the economy could be instantly recovered.

The zero rated markup would be an oxygen for the industry and SMEs, he added.