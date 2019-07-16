UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI Higher Education Committee Chairman For Bridging Gap Between Academia, Industries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 09:25 PM

FPCCI higher education committee chairman for bridging gap between academia, industries

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Standing Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology Chairman Samir Mir Shaikh on Tuesday said that bridging gap between the academia and industries was the need of the hour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Standing Committee on Higher education, Science and Technology Chairman Samir Mir Shaikh on Tuesday said that bridging gap between the academia and industries was the need of the hour.

Talking to University of Karachi (UoK) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi during his visit to KU, he discussed in detail collaboration between the academia and industries, said a statement.

Samir Shaikh expressed that academia and industries should work together for the betterment of the country.

KU Vice Chancellor Khalid Iraqi shared that KU would organize an international conference 'building trust through trade' on August 1 and 2, which would be attended by the American delegation.

He said that the conference would help in bringing local and international business community closer and would be beneficial for the export of the country.

On the occasion, Samir Shaikh said that he would arrange a visit of US delegate to FPCCI and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), where local traders and business community would personally meet the foreign visitors and discuss the possibilities of expanding their trades.

Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Lyari, Professor Dr Akhtar Baloch was also present on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Business Education Chambers Of Commerce Visit Lyari Chamber August Commerce Karachi University Industry

Recent Stories

BREAKING NEWS: Emirati official says oil tanker MT ..

56 minutes ago

Muslims are duty bound to contribute to welfare of ..

2 hours ago

Rehabilitation of Neelum flood victims top priorit ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs ‘Happiness, Positivity Cou ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Press Club, CNN to provide media training ..

2 hours ago

Allegations of Rana Sanaullah being ill-treated in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.