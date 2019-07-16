FPCCI higher education committee chairman for bridging gap between academia, industries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Standing Committee on Higher education , Science and Technology Chairman Samir Mir Shaikh on Tuesday said that bridging gap between the academia and industries was the need of the hour.

Talking to University of Karachi (UoK) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi during his visit to KU, he discussed in detail collaboration between the academia and industries, said a statement.

Samir Shaikh expressed that academia and industries should work together for the betterment of the country.

KU Vice Chancellor Khalid Iraqi shared that KU would organize an international conference 'building trust through trade' on August 1 and 2, which would be attended by the American delegation.

He said that the conference would help in bringing local and international business community closer and would be beneficial for the export of the country.

On the occasion, Samir Shaikh said that he would arrange a visit of US delegate to FPCCI and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), where local traders and business community would personally meet the foreign visitors and discuss the possibilities of expanding their trades.

Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Lyari, Professor Dr Akhtar Baloch was also present on the occasion.