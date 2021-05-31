FPCCI holds Seminar on World Digestive Health Day

Member Standing Committee on Railway and Narcotics, Nusrat Wahid, reiterated PTI government's resolve and commitment towards betterment, expansion, and advancement of healthcare system in Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Member Standing Committee on Railway and Narcotics, Nusrat Wahid, reiterated PTI government's resolve and commitment towards betterment, expansion, and advancement of healthcare system in Pakistan.

She was speaking at an awareness seminar as chief guest organized by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday to mark the World Digestive Health Day.

Top health professionals spoke on the importance of weight management and digestive issues. Nusrat Wahid appreciated FPCCI for organizing such an informative seminar for asocial cause.

She maintained that everyone should now take obesity and its complications seriously.

Vice President FPCCI,Hanif Lakhany,assured the audience of FPCCI's continued support for social causes and playing a proactive role in community development for being the apex representative body of all businesses, sectors,and industries of Pakistan.

FPCCI wishes that the Sehat Card facility of the Government of Pakistan should also be extended and offered to the residents of Karachi at the earliest to protect the workforce of the commercial hub of Pakistan from untoward but inevitable healthcare issues they faced, he added. Later on, Nusrat Wahid also held a meeting with President FPCCI Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo at the Federation House Karachi.

Adeel Siddiqui VP FPCCI, Khurram Tariq Sayeed, Founder President Pakistan Foreign Investors Forum (FIF) & Former VP FPCCI, Tausif Ishrat, Convener FPCCI Standing Committee on Marketing and Harris Aziz Deputy Convener Railways Standing Committee were also present at the occasion.