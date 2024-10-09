FPCCI Honors Ilyas Bilour With Lifetime Achievement Award
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) In recognition of excellent and selfless services to the business community, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has honored businessman forum, United Business Group senior leader and former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour a lifetime achievement award.
This award of former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour was received by his grandson with the hand of resident of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari during FPCCI Award distribution ceremony, which was held at President House, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
Ilyas Ahmad Bilour didn't participate in the award ceremony owing to illness.
During the ceremony, former Federal minister Ejaz Gohar praised Ilyas Ahmad Bilour for his services to the business community, saying that Ilyas Ahmad Bilour had always served the community selflessly and without any discrimination.
Ejaz Gohar said services of Ilyas Ahmad Bilour always remained exemplary who played a vital role in resolution of business community issues in the parliament and other relevant forums by taking up them
effectively.
It is noted mention here that businessman forum leader Ilyas Ahamd Bilour remained a four-time member of the Senate of Pakistan and raised voice for the best interest of business community and rights of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ people and played important role provision of facilities, resources and constitutional rights.
Consequently, President Asif Ali Zardari praised the services of Ilyas Ahmad Bilour for the business community and awarded him a lifetime achievement award.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
More Stories From Business
-
Jam Kamal pledges to revive cotton industry22 minutes ago
-
NA body discusses Seed Amendment Bill 202423 minutes ago
-
Indonesian President, Jokowi inaugurates ‘39th Trade Expo Indonesia’ at ICE BSD1 hour ago
-
University of Technology organizes SCIE-Tech Expo 20242 hours ago
-
FPCCI recognizes Iftikhar Ali Malik's 50-year legacy with award of excellence2 hours ago
-
Gold prices witnesses further decrease of Rs.3,000 per tola2 hours ago
-
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan tomorrow3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues6 hours ago
-
7-Eleven owner confirms new takeover offer from Couche-Tard6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 20249 hours ago