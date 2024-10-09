FPCCI honors Ilyas Bilour with Lifetime Achievement Award

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) In recognition of excellent and selfless services to the business community, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has honored businessman forum, United Business Group senior leader and former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour a lifetime achievement award.

This award of former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour was received by his grandson with the hand of resident of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari during FPCCI Award distribution ceremony, which was held at President House, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Ilyas Ahmad Bilour didn't participate in the award ceremony owing to illness.

During the ceremony, former Federal minister Ejaz Gohar praised Ilyas Ahmad Bilour for his services to the business community, saying that Ilyas Ahmad Bilour had always served the community selflessly and without any discrimination.

Ejaz Gohar said services of Ilyas Ahmad Bilour always remained exemplary who played a vital role in resolution of business community issues in the parliament and other relevant forums by taking up them

effectively.

It is noted mention here that businessman forum leader Ilyas Ahamd Bilour remained a four-time member of the Senate of Pakistan and raised voice for the best interest of business community and rights of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ people and played important role provision of facilities, resources and constitutional rights.

Consequently, President Asif Ali Zardari praised the services of Ilyas Ahmad Bilour for the business community and awarded him a lifetime achievement award.

