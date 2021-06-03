FPCCI hosts digital cultural exhibition to support women entrepreneurs

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Thursday hosted a Digital Cultural Exhibition at the Federation House to support women entrepreneurs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Thursday hosted a Digital Cultural Exhibition at the Federation House to support women entrepreneurs.

The exhibition was well-attended; notably by Ms. Ghazala Saifi, MNA as Chief Guest; H.E. Birgit Nicole Kuhlmann from German Embassy; and Yousuf Bashir Qureshi aka YBQ, world-renowned designer.

President FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, at the occasion, expressed his satisfaction over the successful exhibition and welcomed women entrepreneurs to use FPCCI's platform for their future endeavors as well.

Vice presidents FPCCI, Hanif Lakhany and Nasir Khan, visited all the stalls set up by women entrepreneurs and women working from home to encourage them and give them business tips.

Convener of FPCCI's Sindh Regional Committee on Women Entrepreneurs, Nazli Abid Nisar, spoke on the importance of encouraging women and bringing their talent and business acumen into the limelight.

Muzaffar Arif from PACC and Abid Nisar from KCCI also graced the occasion.