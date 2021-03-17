UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI Initiates Dialogue Within Business To Share Ideas For Expanding Trade, Investment

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

FPCCI initiates dialogue within business to share ideas for expanding trade, investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo on Wednesday said the federation has initiated dialogue process with business community to share ideas for economic development and social prosperity in the country.

He said FPCCI initiated regular interaction with the business community to seek their ideas and invited all leading businessmen, industrialists, trade bodies to participate in the open house web sessionm said a news release.

These regular secessions would be held on every third Saturday of the month, the first one would be held on Saturday, March 20.

Since resumption of the office, he said FPCCI was keenly pursuing the agenda of economic prosperity of country through implementation of suitable policies that would only be designed with the consultation of stakeholders particularly representatives of economic and business sectors.

He said the apex body of trade and industry would play its role by supporting the incumbent government which was struggling to bring socio-economic prosperity despite multidimensional challenges at domestic and international fronts as well.

Mian Nasser said the vision and economic policies of the government which he believed would re-track the economy and needed broader consultation to formulate mechanism of implementation under the changing dynamics due to global pandemic COVID-19.

Most of the avenues of trade enlargement seem to have disappeared or become fragile as the leading nations were fighting to overcome this pandemic that has damaged and retarded the economic pace globally.

The initiative of mega dialogue initiatives with business community would positively bring new ideas and avenues of economic growth that would boost business activities, create employment opportunities and enhance local exports, he remarked.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Chamber March Commerce All Government Industry Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

6 minutes ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

6 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is happy over Riz Ahmed's nomination ..

12 minutes ago

Update on Covid-19 tests of men’s national team

17 minutes ago

Guardiola admits pressure to win Champions League ..

55 seconds ago

EU's Von Der Leyen Announces Launch of Bloc-Wide C ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.