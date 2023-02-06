UrduPoint.com

FPCCI, Iranian Consulate Agree To Form Panel Of Business Community

Published February 06, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Iranian Consulate have agreed to review matters relating to trade relations and the formation of a joint representative committee of the business community and the inclusion of women in it.

These matters were discussed during a meeting here in the Regional Office of FPCCI here on Monday, wherein, the Commercial Attaché of the Iranian Consulate Hussain Maliki attended as special representative of the Consul General (CG) of Iran. FPCCI was represented by Regional Coordinator, Sartaj Ahmad Khan.

Talking to FPCCI officials, the Iranian Commercial Attaché said that the newly posted Iranian Consul General is appreciating meaningful and consultative meetings and their proposals for the promotion of bilateral trade and strengthening of relations between both neighbouring countries.

The Iranian Consul General said that now practical steps would be taken for economic progress and development of both countries, so the business community including traders and investors could also utilize those proposals and pass on the fruits of those efforts to the people of both countries.

On this occasion, the Regional Coordinator FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmad Khan assured Hussain Malaki that practical steps would be taken soon to follow that roadmap.

He said that Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have huge potentials in hydel, mines & minerals, agriculture and tourism sectors and wherein various projects of economic uplift could be initiated.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offers huge investment opportunities including the establishment of industrial units by Iranian investors and added that legal barriers in this regard would be removed with joint efforts. He said that beside trade, both countries also have potential for joint initiatives in sports, culture and education sectors.

