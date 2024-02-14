FPCCI, KhCCI join hands to enhance trade with Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KhCCI) Wednesday joined hands to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

This was agreed during a meeting between the Vice President, Aun Ali Syed and president KhCCI) and other office bearers of both organizations here at FPCCI Regional Office.

The meeting was attended by KCCI President Javad Hussain Kazmi, Vice President Zahirullah Shinwari, and Member Syed Ali Hamad Kazmi.

During the meeting, they expressed their commitment to work together to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President of FPCCI, Aun Ali Syed said that increasing trade activities with neighboring countries was crucial for economic stability and strengthening relations.

The KhCCI representatives congratulated the newly elected Vice President Aun Ali Syed and expressed their hope that his leadership would pave the way for resolving business community issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They also exchanged suggestions for strengthening Pak-Afghan bilateral relations.

Discussing the current economic situation, Aun Ali Syed emphasized the need for practical steps to address business community problems while promoting business activities.

He observed that Pakistan and Afghanistan were brotherly Islamic countries and inherently interdependent on each other, therefore efforts would be made to stabilize their bilateral trade relations by the incoming governments, paving the way for uninterrupted trade between the two nations.

