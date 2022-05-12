UrduPoint.com

FPCCI, KP Industries Department Join Hands For Industrial Uplift

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 07:08 PM

FPCCI, KP Industries Department join hands for industrial uplift

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Industries Department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) have joined hands for industrial development and promotion of business activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Industries Department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) have joined hands for industrial development and promotion of business activities.

In this connection a meeting was held here Thursday with Secretary Industries, Zulfikar Ali Shah in the chair. Besides, Special Secretary Industry Ali Qadir Safi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak. Chief Planning Officer (CPO), Hashmat Ali and other office bearers were also present on the occasion. Regional Coordinator FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmad Khan represented the apex trade body.

The meeting discussed matters relating to industries and small & medium enterprises in detail while the delegation of FPCCI highlighted the current economic situation and difficulties.

The members of the delegation while expressing gratitude to the provincial government for approval of a special fund of Rs. 100 million governments for construction of the state of the art new building.

The members of the delegation appreciated the unprecedented cooperation of the public sector universities and KP-EZDMC in on time fulfilling the documentation process.

The FPCCI delegation also briefed the Secretary Industries regarding the efforts of the Federation for holding first Pak-Afghan Expo, which was termed welcoming by all participants of the meeting and termed it an important step towards economic development.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Industries, Zulfikar Ali Shah said that the Industries Department is playing an active role in all steps taken by the provincial government for fulfilling its mission of industrial and business uplift. He said that in this connection they feel happiness and satisfaction in jointly working with FPCCI for the achievement of that goal.

The CEO KP EZDMC Javed Khattak also termed mutual cooperation in efforts for industrial development and promotion of business activities as welcoming for the province.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Company Safi Chamber Commerce All Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Seven held with liquor, weapons

Seven held with liquor, weapons

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz announces vigorous an ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz announces vigorous anti-dengue campaign

3 minutes ago
 88 kanal state land retrieved in Kot Addu

88 kanal state land retrieved in Kot Addu

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open results - 1st update

3 minutes ago
 District planning, design committee meets

District planning, design committee meets

3 minutes ago
 DRA notified for Balochistan government employees

DRA notified for Balochistan government employees

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.