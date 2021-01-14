FPCCI, KP Investment Board to jointly promote industrial activities: VC FPCCI

Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Muhammad Zahid Shah Thursday said that FPCCI with collaboration of KP Investment Board would make joint efforts for promotion of tourism, minerals, hydel power, agriculture and other important sectors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Muhammad Zahid Shah Thursday said that FPCCI with collaboration of KP Investment board would make joint efforts for promotion of tourism, minerals, hydel power, agriculture and other important sectors.

Talking at a meeting with Chief Executive KP Investment Board, Hassan Daud Butt, he said that vast opportunities of investment existed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FPCCI would invest in newly established economic zones of KP.

The meeting was also attended by Director BOIT, Muhammad Nazir, Coordinator FPCCI, KP, Sartaj Ahmed Khan and Regional Secretary Mian Muhammad Wisal and others.

CE KP Investment Board briefed the vice president of FPCCI on ongoing projects of the Investment Board and stressed upon joint collaboration of FPCCI and KP Investment Board for encouraging investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

VC FPCCI, Zahid Shah assured of joint efforts from the platform of FPCCI for promotion of investment and making the province a hub of industrial activities.

He said by functionalizing the new economic zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa trade activity with Afghanistan would be enhanced to eliminate unemployment.