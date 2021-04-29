FPCCI lauds governments initiatives to deal with COVID-19

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday commended the efforts of Sindh Government to tackle with the COVID-19 Pandemic, besides making necessary measures for ensuring vaccine cover to maximum people with in short duration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday commended the efforts of Sindh Government to tackle with the COVID-19 Pandemic, besides making necessary measures for ensuring vaccine cover to maximum people with in short duration.

They said that due to these efforts of the government, the intensity of deadly virus remained under control during its first and second wave, however he called for ensuring strict adherence of COVID SOPs in order to safe the people from its adverse consequences.

In a press statement, President FPCCI Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo appreciated the Government of Sindh and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for currently ongoing vaccinations drive and facilities being provided in these centers to safe a common man form virus and control its spread.

He said that the dedicated vaccination centers are serving the public efficiently and transparently, adding that waiting times at these vaccination centers are being kept minimal and adequate seating is also provided for the people for their facilitation.

He also praised the Sindh's Chief Minister for his preemptive approach and handling of COVID crisis during last year when the pandemic was emerging.

He said that CM Sindh showed true leadership and courage in the face of worst humanitarian and health crisis faced by the country and took measures to safe precious human life and providing social safety covers to lower income group of the society.

FPCCI head was optimistic that Government of Sindh will continue to show their proven leadership and also facilitate and support business, industry, and trade community of the province in the times of crisis.