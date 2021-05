FPCCI lauds PM development package for GB, terms it an new era of prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday lauded the vision and endeavor of Prime Minister for the development of Gilgit Baltistan.

In a press statement, Chairman FPCCI Qurban Ali, appreciated the announcement of the development package of Rs370 billion aiming to promote tourism through development of infrastructure and networking.

Expressing his gratitude, Ali said that the development package of Rs 370 billion will begin new era of economic development and social prosperity in Gilgit-Baltistan.

This area of Pakistan has been blessed with abundant resources and natural beauty, he said adding that the government should announce special reliefs and exemptions for domestic and foreign investors to boost investment in tourism sector in Gilgit-Baltistan as well as industrial and commercial activities.

He also suggested to combine the tourism with agriculture sectors and promote agri-tourism in Gilgit Baltistan.

He further said that the business incubation center in GB will not only benefit business community and investors but will also help in reducing unemployment.

He further said that besides expanding Skardu Airport and giving it the status of an international airport, some more airports are also required in other areas for the promotion of tourism.

He pointed out that the Hydel Power generation projects, integrated tourism system, Babusar Tunnel, Youth Skills Scholarships are very important programs to uplift the economy of Gilgit Baltistan and the country as well.

He further said that electricity generated from water and wind is very cheap and Gilgit-Baltistan is a suitable area for its production.

Most of the foreign investors are interested in this sector, he said adding that hydro-power projects in Gilgit-Baltistan will go a long way in overcoming the power crisis in the country.