FPCCI Launches Pakistan-EU Forum To Bolster Trade, Investment

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Wednesday, established Pakistan-EU Forum for enhancing bilateral economic and trade relations between Pakistan and European Union states and facilitating business growth and development.

Effective utilization of the EU Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status to promote trade, investment, and economic cooperation is one of the objectives of the FPCCI initiative that will also foster business relationships between Pakistan and EU states, with a focus on Eastern Europe, President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh announced in a statement issued here.

The Forum will interact with EU delegations to Pakistan, exchange firsthand information on economic activities, conduct market research to identify new trade and economic areas of cooperation, and provide awareness and guidance to the SME sector on EU market requirements, the FPCCI president added.

The Pakistan-EU Forum will also interface with the "EU Business Network" to be launched by the EU Office in Islamabad in May next year, he informed and anticipated that this collaboration to further boost bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and EU states.

