FPCCI Launches Tree Plantation Campaign

Sat 03rd October 2020 | 08:57 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mian Anjum Nisar and other office bearers on Saturday launched a tree plantation drive under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

At a simple ceremony held at the Federation House , the FPCCI Head Ofice . The president highlighted the importance of the drive and said Pakistan was among the countries where forest areas had been severely destroyed resulting multiple environment and climate issues like global warming, depletion mangroves ,increase in emission due to deforestation and forest degradation, decrease in wildlife resources, watershed and social conservation problems in hilly and river catchment areas.

Anjum Nisar said that according to global climate risk index, Pakistan was ranked at fifth on the list of 10 most vulnerable countries to be severely affected by climate change, the implications of which were visible with the deadly floods in the monsoon season causing soil erosions, submerging towns and villages taking many lives.

Also attended by Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Vice President, Amjad Rafi, Chairman, Pak-Turkey Business Council, Naser Hayat Maggo and Sohail Nisar Churra, other business leaders and FPCCI's Secretary General Muhammad Iqbal Tabish.

