Open Menu

FPCCI Leadership Felicities Compensation Of  Rs 3500 Billion Govt Treasury

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 03:10 PM

FPCCI leadership felicities compensation of  Rs 3500 billion govt treasury

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), leadership Atif Ikram Sheikh and SM Tanvir said that the revival of the IPPs agreement has compensated the loss of Rs 3500 billion from the government treasury, due to which a reduction in electricity prices for domestic and industrial consumers has been announced.

They felicitated the announcement of a reduction in electricity prices for industrial and domestic consumers by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Shrif and termed it significant for the country's economy.

The year 2025 is the year of 'take-off' of the Pakistani economy, and intend to take the country's exports to $ 100 billion in the coming years. Chairman FPCCI, United business Group, SM Tanvir expressed these views while addressing the press conference along with President, FPCCI Atif Akram Sheikh, Senior Vice President, Zaki Ejaz, Vice President Quratul- Ain, Chairman FPCCI Capital office, Karim Aziz Malik and Coordinator Capital office Malik Sohail here at FPCCI Capital office Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Atif Ikram Sheikh  lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's announcement of a significant reduction in electricity tariffs, terming it an "Eid gift" for the public and industrialists.

The government has reduced electricity prices by PKR 7.41 per unit. This move is expected to alleviate the financial burden on industries and address their long-standing concerns regarding high energy costs, he said.

President, FPCCI emphasized that the tariff reduction, coupled with the recent decrease in the policy interest rate, will significantly resolve issues faced by industrialists.

He credited the Prime Minister's task force for its effective work in facilitating this decision.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz urged industrialists to capitalize on this development by boosting exports. He mentioned that 2025 will be a year of economic growth for Pakistan.

FPCCI Patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer highlighted the Prime Minister's statement regarding the estimated Rs 600 billion losses due to theft within distribution companies (DISCOs).

He said that the anticipated privatization of DISCOs is expected to curb these losses.

FPCCI officials expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, Muhamad Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff, Ayed Asim Muneer and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for their efforts.

The FPCCI is optimistic about the positive impact of these measures on Pakistan's economy, projecting continued improvement in the coming days.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publ ..

Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scop ..

1 hour ago
 AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

2 hours ago
 WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network ..

WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest ..

2 hours ago
 Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contem ..

Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April ..

2 hours ago
 School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th ..

School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition

2 hours ago
Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, ..

Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quo ..

PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota

3 hours ago
 PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

3 hours ago
 Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip throu ..

Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip through US states

3 hours ago
 Muslim organizations, opposition protest against W ..

Muslim organizations, opposition protest against Waqf Amendment Bill in India

3 hours ago
 Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wed ..

Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wedding in Lahore

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business