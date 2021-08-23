FPCCI, Morocco agrees for promotion of trade, investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Kingdom of Morocco on Monday agreed for promoting bilateral trade and investment promotion and also to exchange of business delegations.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Pakistan, Mohamed Karmoune visited FPCCI Islamabad office to discuss issues of bilateral trade and investment with business community.

Head of FPCCI capital office Haji Qurban Ali, welcomed the Ambassador of Morocco, said a press release issued by FPCCI here.

Ambassador of Kingdom of Morocco Mohammed Karmoune, while indicating to enhance trade volume between Pakistan and Morocco, advised the Business and Industrial sector of Islamabad to arrange trade delegations' visit at least twice a year in order to explore trade and investment opportunities in Morocco and Pakistan.

The Morocco is the gateway to the African region.

Addressing to a Leading Business Community of Pakistan in FPCCI during his visit to the FPCCI Capital Office Islamabad, he said that Pakistani business community must look for trade and investment opportunities in Morocco and benefit from Morocco's free trade agreements with United States and European Union.

He said that tourism and exchange of herbal products and fertilizer as well are the sectors in which both sides needs to be focused and work together.

The Ambassador said that other relevant sectors like halal food exports, food and beverages, and other relevant products has to be mutually export to each other countries and business scale has to be high, while sharing and exchange of technology .

President FPCCI Mian Nasseer Hyatt Maggo in his welcome and introductory address, briefed about working of FPCCI, it's relevant sectors and also offer mutual business delegations exchange often sector wise in near future.

The Moroccan Ambassador said, "Trade volume between Morocco and Pakistan is not at the level being expected by the business communities of the two countries hence collective efforts will have to be made from both sides to improve the existing low trade volume.

In this regard, "we have to jointly explore sectors/ areas where the Moroccan and Pakistani business communities could collaborate." The Ambassador said that Morocco is the gateway to entire African region and a trading hub where lot of well-established ports exist particularly the port of Tangier.

He said that tourism is an important driver of the Moroccan economy and Pakistan too has a great potential in this sector.

The two countries can exchange ideas in the field of tourism promotion as well and can utilize each other experiences in the sector of tourism in near future, and for this purpose people to people meeting is necessary, he said.

Former Vice President FPCCI Muhammad Ali Quaid, Vice President Mandi Bahauddin Muhamamd Zahid Patiala, Senior Member Gilgit CCI Muhammad Raziq, Former Senior member ICCI Ameen ur Rehman, Former Senior Vice President Islamabad Small Chamber of Ch Saeed were present in the meeting, Where as Business women from Rawalpindi Women Chamber, Ms Sheeba, Miss Naveeda Khan, Ms Shazia Tariq, Ms Almas Akhtar, and Ms Shazia Hassan were also present in the meeting.