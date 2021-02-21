FPCCI nominates PCSTI chief as Convener of two vital panels

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Nasir Hayat Maggon appointed Mohammad Adnan Jalil, as convener of two important KP Regional Committees of the trade body for the Year 2021, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The committees of whom, Mohammad Adnan Jalil has been appointed as Convener included Diplomatic Affairs and Foreign Investment.

Mohammad Adnan Jalil is a former Vice President of FPCCI and currently is the president of Peshawar Chamber of Small Trade and Industries (PCSTI). He is the son of late veteran politician, Haji Mohammad Adeel.

According to a letter written by the FPCCI chief in his name, Mohammad Adnan Jalil has also been authorized to nominate at least nine members including experienced professionals for both committees respectively.

The committees would be required to hold at least one quarterly meeting and decisions taken in them would be shared with the FPCCI president.

The performance of the committees would be published in the Annual Performance Report 2021 of the Federation.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Adnan Jalil expressed gratitude to FPCCI President, Mian Nasir Hayat Maggon for his selection for two important Regional Committees of the trade body and pledged that he would leave no stone unturned in coming upto the expectation of the leadership of Businessmen Panel (BMP).