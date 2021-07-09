UrduPoint.com
FPCCI Organizes Seminar On HRM To Educate Entrepreneurs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:50 PM



KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), in collaboration with DHA Suffa University arranged a seminar on Human Resource Management (HRM) on Friday to educate entrepreneurs.

Speaking to the seminar, President FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo emphasized that Pakistan's HR needs were different than those of international practices. He added that it was the reason why FPCCI has organized training and a seminar on modern practices in HR management with reference to Pakistan to educate SMEs and entrepreneurs.

Director, Career Services and Corporate Relations, DHA Suffa University, Dr. Sobia Iqbal, conducted the seminar and discussed the past, present and the future of Human Resource Management. She also shared mini case studies pertaining to Pakistani companies and their HR issues.

Major themes of the session were workplace harassment, managing productivity, work from home and the future of human resource management.

The seminar was also attended by HR professionals, academicians and entrepreneurs from various countries over Zoom and the session was kept open for questions after the presentation.

It is pertinent to mention here that FPCCI and DHA Suffa University have collaboratively designed a series of innovative, informative, and high-profile webinars and training sessions for all those who want to learn cutting-edge and state-of-the-art international business, marketing, management, entrepreneurship, supply chain management, human resource management, and e-commerce techniques that they can actually apply to establish or grow their businesses exponentially.

FPCCI aims to empower and impart knowledge excellence to Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs); who otherwise do not have the opportunities and resourcesto arrange such high-end trainings for themselves and their employees.

More Stories From Business

