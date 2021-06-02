FPCCI organizes webinar on PSW

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Wednesday organized a webinar on Pakistan Single Window (PSW) programme in collaboration with the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to create awareness among stakeholders.

According to press statement issued by FBR, the PSW program is a major reform initiative led by Pakistan Customs that aims to transform the management of imports, exports, transit trade and related logistics.

The program includes re-engineering of processes and automation of dozens of regulatory agencies to reduce regulatory compliance costs and complications.

The webinar was part of the PSW's outreach plan to create awareness among stakeholders before launch of its first module - related to subscription in June 2021, the statement added.

Under this module traders and users will be able to avail electronic subscription and registration facility without needing to visit any government department.

This would be followed by other 6 major releases by PSW in the current year to facilitate cross border trade and enhance government controls while integrating other government agencies.

It is pertinent to mention that the government has promulgated the Pakistan Single Window Act, 2021 to ensure smooth operations of PSW.

The PSW implementation team attended the webinar and explained salient features of the new system to familiarise the participants with this system.

The president of FPCCI Mian Nasir Magoon and other participants appreciated efforts of Pakistan Customs to facilitate trade, the statement concluded.