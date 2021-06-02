UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI Organizes Webinar On PSW

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:40 PM

FPCCI organizes webinar on PSW

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Wednesday organized a webinar on Pakistan Single Window (PSW) programme in collaboration with the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to create awareness among stakeholders.

According to press statement issued by FBR, the PSW program is a major reform initiative led by Pakistan Customs that aims to transform the management of imports, exports, transit trade and related logistics.

The program includes re-engineering of processes and automation of dozens of regulatory agencies to reduce regulatory compliance costs and complications.

The webinar was part of the PSW's outreach plan to create awareness among stakeholders before launch of its first module - related to subscription in June 2021, the statement added.

Under this module traders and users will be able to avail electronic subscription and registration facility without needing to visit any government department.

This would be followed by other 6 major releases by PSW in the current year to facilitate cross border trade and enhance government controls while integrating other government agencies.

It is pertinent to mention that the government has promulgated the Pakistan Single Window Act, 2021 to ensure smooth operations of PSW.

The PSW implementation team attended the webinar and explained salient features of the new system to familiarise the participants with this system.

The president of FPCCI Mian Nasir Magoon and other participants appreciated efforts of Pakistan Customs to facilitate trade, the statement concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Chambers Of Commerce Visit Nasir June Border FBR Government Industry

Recent Stories

LHC CJ orders to set up facilitation centers for c ..

1 minute ago

Govt withdraws appeal against LHC’s decision to ..

12 minutes ago

DP World&#039;s UK port and logistics hub customer ..

17 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted an event t ..

31 minutes ago

98,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

32 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank, Commercial Bank of Duba ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.