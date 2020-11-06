S.Khalid Tawab, joint presidential candidate of United Business Group and National Business Group for FPCCI elections-2021 on Thursday called for issuance of SROs for the Prime Minister's Industrial Support Programme which included 50 percent discount to SMEs and 25% to other industries on their incremental use of electricity up to June 30,2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :S.Khalid Tawab, joint presidential candidate of United Business Group and National Business Group for FPCCI elections-2021 on Thursday called for issuance of SROs for the Prime Minister's Industrial Support Programme which included 50 percent discount to SMEs and 25% to other industries on their incremental use of electricity up to June 30,2021.

He was speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate UBG's central election office to aggressively campaign for the group's victory in annual elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The newly formed alliance would contest against Businessmen Panel led by Tariq Sayed, Mian Anjum Nisar and Haji Ghulam Ali as Patron-in-Chief, Chairman and Secretary General. The elections-2021 are scheduled on December 30.

S.Khalid Tawab lauded the announcement by the Prime Minister for giving big relief in electricity tariff to industries especially to small and medium enterprises.

He also praised Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing that no case against a businessperson about sales or income tax would be forwarded to National Accountability Bureau.

This would create confidence of the business community into the government and now they would better focus to their businesses.

He claimed that the new election alliance ( UBG and NBG) would sweep the FPCCI-2021 elections and assured that after his election as FPCCI President, he would make the best use of FPCCI to serve the business community and the country.

UBG's Patron-in-Chief , S.M.Muneer also showed his full confidence that their candidates would win the FPCCI elections with big majority.

On this occasion, he condemned caricatures made in France and suggested for complete boycott of French goods by Pakistan.

He also condemned the irresponsible statements by certain political elements against Pakistan armed forces and pledged full solidarity with the forces , on behalf of the business community of the country.

" We are proud of our valiant and most professional armed forces, who have earned big name in the world. We salute them," he re-affirmed.

Others who spoke were Secretary General of UBG (Sindh Chapter) Dr. Mirza Ikhtaiar Baig, Mian Zahid Hussain, Allauddin Marri, M.Hanif Gohar, Dr.Jessu Mal and Saqib Nisar Magoon.