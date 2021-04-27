FPCCI Peshawar remembers services of late Asad Mehmood

The Regional Office Peshawar of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday paid tributes to the services of late Project Director, Asad Mehmood for the economic development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , SMEDA and business community of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Regional Office Peshawar of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday paid tributes to the services of late Project Director, Asad Mehmood for the economic development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , SMEDA and business community of the province.

Eulogizing the services of Asad Mehmood who died of coronavirus the other day, Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haji Ghulam Ali, Vice President, FPCCI, Muhammad Zahid Shah and Coordinator FPCCI for KP, Sartaj Ahmad Khan termed his death a great loss for the SMEDA and ERKF.

They remembered the selfless services of Asad Mehmood for the uplift of economic activities and business community of the province, said a news release.

They prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Late Asad Mehmood served in various capacities and was recently part of the action plan of the United Nations for the uplift of the merged districts.