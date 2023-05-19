UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Presents Budget Proposals To Dar

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 12:00 AM

FPCCI presents budget proposals to Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday called on Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar to present proposals for the upcoming Federal budget.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance, FBR Chairman senior officers from Finance Division and FBR also attended the meeting.

The delegation led by FPCCI President Irfan Ahmad Shaikh, comprised Mian Anjum Nisar, Mohammad Younus Dhaga, Abdul Qadir Memon, Mohammad Suleiman Chawla, Umer Masood ur Rehman, Zikriya Usman, Sohail Altaf, Engr. M.A Jabbar, Mirza Abdul Rehman, Usama Ahsan Khan,Mohammad Ali Mian, Mohammad Nadeem Qureshi and others, said a press release.

Ishaq Dar, while welcoming the delegation, and highlighted the economic and financial outlook of the country and expressed the government's resolve to overcome the challenges and set the economy towards growth.

He said that as finance minister he had completed the IMF programme in the past and the current government would also complete the present programme.

The minister further said the present government had fulfilled all the international obligations on time and would continue to do so in the future.

He welcomed the budget proposals given by the members of the delegation and assured that government was fully cognizant of the difficulties faced by the business community and would incorporate their suggestions in the upcoming budget.

The FPCCI delegation thanked the finance minister for considering their budget proposals.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Business Chambers Of Commerce Budget Ishaq Dar Mohammad Nadeem Ahsan Khan FBR All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country' ..

JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country's challenges

19 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises t ..

Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises to 13 - Reports

19 minutes ago
 100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

24 minutes ago
 Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Ra ..

Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Raising Interest Rates Again in ..

24 minutes ago
 Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegatio ..

Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegation to help in promotion of trad ..

24 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Damaged Patriot System in Ukraine Fi ..

Pentagon Says Damaged Patriot System in Ukraine Fixed, Operational

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.