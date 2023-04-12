Close
FPCCI Presents Charter Of Economy For Uplift Of Potential Sectors

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 11:10 AM

FPCCI presents charter of economy for uplift of potential sectors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presented a charter of the economy to the provincial government to prepare a roadmap for the development of the potential sectors including industries, energy and mining in the annual budget for the next financial year.

Under the charter, all concerned departments have been directed to submit recommendations and proposals for inclusion in the provincial budget to strengthen the economy of the province.

In this connection, a meeting of the stakeholders was held in the energy department here with Special Secretary Energy Tasfeen Haider in the chair, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday.

Besides, the Coordinator of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) KP Region, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC)), Javed Iqbal Khattak, Additional Secretary Energy & Power Department, Asif Khan, Dr Qasim Jadoon and Abdul Haseeb, the representative delegations of the business community and Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Department (PEDO) especially attended the meeting.

In his presentation, the Coordinator of FPCCI Sartaj Ahmad Khan highlighted proposals for various energy sector development projects including the supply of inexpensive electricity to industries on a wheeling basis.

He said that the timely completion of energy sector projects would prove a milestone for the uplift of the industrial sector of the province.

He commended the precious services of the Advisor for Energy & Finance, Himayatullah Khan for the development of the energy sector while the CEO of KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak termed the development of economic zones and energy projects as highly crucial for the uplift of the industrial sector. He also presented various proposals for the development of the industrial sector.

The Managing Director (MD) of Mine & Mineral also agreed with the proposal to prepare a draft of recommendations for the development of his sector and their inclusion in the budget for the next financial year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Secretary of Energy Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tashfeen Haider agreed with the proposed charter of the economy of the business community for the development of hydel, industrial and mining sectors, exploration of oil and gas and promotion of solar energy sought proposals and recommendations from the concerned departments and evolving of strategy for their inclusion in the next annual budget.

