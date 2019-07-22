FPCCI President briefs Japanese on investment opportunities in Pakistan

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, during his visit to Japan, highlighted the investment opportunities in Pakistan especially in light of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

PFCCI President is currently visiting Tokyo on the invitation of Confederation of Asia Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CACCI) along with the CACCI Presidential delegation being led by Samir Modi, said a FPCCI press release here on Monday.

FPCCI Chief addressed the CACCI meeting at Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) emphasizing on promotion of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Japan.

He said that Japan was one of the major trading partners of Pakistan and the bilateral trade amounted to 2.

5 billion Dollars and it was in favor of Japan particularly due to heavy import of automobiles.

He also highlighted the prospects of investment opportunities in Pakistan particularly in the backdrop of CPEC.

He also briefed Japanese firms about the potential areas of investment in Pakistan such as power generation, infrastructure development, transportation and communication.

He also spoke of the Special Economic Zones in Pakistan in relation to CPEC.

FPCCI President had a one-on-one meeting with President Japanese CCI, Akio Mimura and had a detailed discussion on bilateral trade promotion.

The CACCI meeting was also addressed by President CACCI, Samir Modi,Vice President CACCI (Japan) Teruo Asada and President JCCI, Akio Mimura.